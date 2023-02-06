19 injured in road accident in Pir Mehal, Bahawalnagar

06 February,2023 03:11 am

PIR MEHAL/BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – At least 19 people sustained injuries in two separate road accidents in Pir Mehal and Bahawalnagar on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident took place in Pir Mehal where four persons were wounded when two cars collided with each other due to over-speeding at the Lahore-Multan Motorway (M3) near Pir Mehal Interchange.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

The second accident occurred in Chak-10/1R near Bahawalnagar where a bus overturned due to over-speeding due to which 15 persons, including women and children, were wounded.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Rescue sources informed that three of the injured were in critical condition.


