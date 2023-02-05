India using different tactics to suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiris: Advisor to PM

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira has urged the international community to play its role in resolving Kashmir issue.

Addressing a rally in Islamabad today, he said purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day is to shake the conscience of international community.

Reiterating government's resolve to support Kashmiris, Qamar Zaman Kaira said all walks of life in Pakistan support just demand of Kashmiris for right to self-determination.

He said India is using different tactics to suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiris but it will not succeed in its agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, senior leader All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Ghulam Muhammad Safi thanked Pakistan and its people for supporting Kashmiris in their struggle of freedom.

Earlier, a rally was held from Foreign Office to Parliament House in Islamabad to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The rally was led by Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed and Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

A large number of students, Kashmiris and people from all walks of life participated in the rally. They were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and in support of Kashmiris. The participants were chanting slogans in favour of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and against India’s oppressive occupation.

Speaking on the Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed said Pakistan was always with the Kashmiris and will remain so. He said India could not suppress Kashmiris spirit of freedom despite all its brutalities.