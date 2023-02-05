Former president and army chief Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

Pakistan Pakistan Former president and army chief Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

Former president and army chief Pervez Musharraf passes away in Dubai

05 February,2023 11:17 am

DUBAI (Dunya News) - Former army chief and president retired general Pervez Musharraf passed away at a private hospital in Dubai, Dunya News reported while quoting teh diplomatic sources. He was 79.

The former general had been admitted to the American Hospital, Dubai. Musharraf was admitted to Dubai hospitals more than once in the past.

-- Profile --

Pervez Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in New Delhi, India. He who took power in a coup in 1999 and also served as president of Pakistan from 2001 to 2008.

Musharraf moved with his family from New Delhi to Karachi in 1947, when Pakistan was separated from India. The son of a career diplomat, he lived in Turkey during 1949–56. He joined the army in 1964, graduated from the Army Command and Staff College in Quetta, and attended the Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

The former army chief held a number of appointments in the artillery, the infantry, and commando units and also taught at the Staff College in Quetta and in the War Wing of the National Defence College.

He fought in Pakistan’s 1965 and 1971 wars with India. The then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appointed Gen Musharraf head of the armed forces in October 1998.

On October 12, 1999, while Musharraf was out of the country, Sharif dismissed him and tried to prevent the plane carrying Musharraf home from landing at the Karachi airport. The armed forces, however, took control of the airport and other government installations and deposed Sharif, paving the way for Musharraf to become head of a military government.

Although he was generally considered to hold moderate views and promised an eventual return to civilian rule, Musharraf suspended the constitution and dissolved parliament. He formed the National Security Council, made up of civilian and military appointees, to run Pakistan in the interim.

In early 2001 he assumed the presidency and later attempted to negotiate an agreement with India over the Kashmir region. Following the September 11 attacks in 2001 in the United States and the subsequent US invasion of Afghanistan later that year, the US government cultivated close ties with Musharraf in an attempt to root out Islamic extremists in the Afghan-Pakistan border region.

-- More to follow