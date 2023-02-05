'Kashmiris will soon see the light of day,' says PM Shehbaz

'Kashmiris will soon see the light of day,' says PM Shehbaz

People of IIOJK are waging a relentless struggle of epic proportions.

05 February,2023 10:27 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said today the whole of Pakistan comes together to express its unflinching solidarity and support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who remain undeterred by the oppressive Indian occupation apparatus in the struggle for UN-sanctioned right to self-determination.

He further said the people of IIOJK are waging a relentless struggle of epic proportions to realise their dream of freedom from the Indian yoke. Through their sacrifices, they have kept the torch of freedom burning. "It is my faith that their dreams will soon see the light of day."

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 5, 2023