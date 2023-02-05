'Kashmir Solidarity Day' being observed with zeal and fervour in Pakistan, worldwide

05 February,2023 11:04 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Pakistan, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and around the globe today to express wholehearted support to the just struggle of oppressed Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day is being commemorated to expose the worst oppression being perpetrated by brutal Indian occupation forces against the people of IIOJK along with one-minute silence was to be observed at 10:00 am across Pakistan.

Solidarity walks were organised across Pakistan to convey the message of solidarity to the oppressed people of IIOJK, drawing the attention of the world community towards the Indian brutalities on the Kashmiris.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala and other important points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. Moreover, several media outlets are also going to broadcast special programmes and publish special supplements highlighting the importance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day and Indian atrocities on the people of IIOJK.

Meanwhile, posters, banners and billboards have been displayed on important roads, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people, who have been facing the worst Indian state terrorism for the last over seven decades.

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and Armed Forces officials paid tribute to Kashmiri freedom struggle and said the right to self-determination is the right of Kashmiris and the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations keeping in accordance the wishes of brave Kashmiris. “Violation of human rights and violence in Kashmir cannot suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris,” they added.

-- President Alvi for holding India accountable --

President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community and organisations to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK.

“We observe this day to draw the attention of the international community towards the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions which provide that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir Dispute would be made in accordance with the will of the people, expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations,” he stressed.

The president called upon India to allow unfettered access to the UN and Organisation of Islamic Council observers, international media and human rights organisations to IIOJK to obtain first-hand information about the situation there, and investigate and report the human rights violations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, tri-services chiefs and armed forces also paid tribute to the Kashmiris' valour and their fight for freedom.

CJCSC, Services Chiefs and AFs of Pakistan pay tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions & aspirations of people of Kashmir. No amount of HRV atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris 4 freedom — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 5, 2023

"CJCSC, Services Chiefs and AFs [armed forces] of Pakistan pay tribute to the indigenous freedom struggle of brave Kashmiris for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir. No amount of human rights violations and atrocities can suppress the spirit of Kashmiris for freedom", the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.