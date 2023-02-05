Section 144 enforced in KP for 10-days

Governor, CM to conduct Kashmir Solidarity Day event within boundary wall amid security situation

05 February,2023 01:55 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Governor and acting Chief Minister decide to conduct the provincial event for Kashmir Solidarity Day (Today) within the boundary wall over the state of law and order in the province, while the district administration has enforced Section 144 in the province.

Interim Chief Minister Azam Khan, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and other political, social and governmental figures will attend the ceremony.

In this respect, Governor Ghulam Ali stated that upholding the law was everyone's duty and that the safety of the province's residents and the maintenance of law and order should come first.

The Governor asserted that for safeguarding the lives and property of the populace Section 144 must be implemented in its entirety by all of us in order to demonstrate our civic responsibility.

