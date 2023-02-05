Police says verified number of Peshawar blast victims is 84

Primary cause of uncertainty due to some names appearing more than once in list, police spokesman

05 February,2023 01:51 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - 84 people were killed in the suicide bombing at the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque, according to the police spokesman.

The police spokesman said that a total of 84 people had died in the suicide bombing including police officers and civilians. The primary cause of the original statistics' uncertainty was the fact that the names of some martyrs appeared more than once in the list, Dunya News reported.

The names of the martyrs who were initially unidentified remained on the list of unidentified names even after they were recognized which caused confusion, the police spokesman said.

