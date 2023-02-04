People's disagreements with PDM morphed into hate over time, claims Khurram Sher

04 February,2023 07:05 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman claimed on Saturday that people’s disagreements with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had morphed into hate over the course of time.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Today the people's disliking for the PDM has grown as they want to send fake government packing”. “People want their mandate back by voting for the PTI chairman Imran Khan to assume the charge as prime minister”, he added.

