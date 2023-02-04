Three killed as house roof collapses after gas pipeline explosion

Pakistan Pakistan Three killed as house roof collapses after gas pipeline explosion

Three killed as house roof collapses after gas pipeline explosion

04 February,2023 03:39 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Three people were killed after the roof of a house collapsed due to a gas pipeline explosion in Lahore on Saturday.

Rescue officials said the incident took place at a residence in Izmir Town, where the roof of the house collapsed after the gas pipeline blast. Three people were reported dead by the officials.

The dead body of house owner, Advocate Sardar Tayyab Dogar, was recovered from the rubble while the rescue team is making efforts to recover the dead body of Sardar Arif Dogar from underneath the wreckage. The identity of another deceased is not known. The officials added that two domestic workers had also been trapped. They are 13-year-old Amna and her sister 11-year-old Shagufta Shahid. The team expressed fear for the lives of both girls.

A team of 60 rescue officials have been trying to remove the wreckage since morning and it is expected to be cleared soon. Police have launched investigation into the incident.

