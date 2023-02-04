CTD arrests nine terrorists in IBOs across Punjab

04 February,2023 01:51 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested nine terrorist in IBOs conducted in four districts of Punjab.

According to the CTD officials, the terrorists were arrested in Gujranwala, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Lahore. Those arrested in Lahore belonged to the banned TTP. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Abdul Rehman, Ruvaid Khan, Ghulam Allah, Ahmed Hassan, Jaleel Ahmed, Imdadullah, Basit Ali and Junaid Ali.

The officials said material to manufacture suicide jacket, hand grenade and heavy weaponry were recovered from their custody, adding that seven cases had been registered against the suspects and the investigation was under way.

The officials further said 20 suspects were interrogated in the IBOs. The CTD arrested 91 suspected people in 476 combing operations and 67 cases had been registered against the suspects.



