Govt decides to revoke autonomous status of HEC

04 February,2023 12:45 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal governments has decided to revoke the autonomous status of the High Education Commission (HEC), Dunya News reported on Saturday.

The government would amend the Higher Education Ordinance 2002 to place the commission under the the Ministry of Education. Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanveer Hussain said the HEC would be strengthened further by amending the laws. He said the strength of members would also be reduced without affecting the representation of the provinces.

Sources said the authority to appoint the executive director for the commission would rest with the government after the amendments, adding that the tenure of the HEC chairman will be curtailed from four years to two years. The changes in the law would also empower the minister to remove the chairman over unsatisfactory performance.

Meanwhile, HEC chairman said the amendments would roll back the efforts made by the commission for the higher education in the county. “We will have to restart from the scratch,” he lamented.