MQM-P picks Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal to contest by-polls in Karachi

04 February,2023 05:46 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday finalized names of Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal to contest by-elections from two constituencies of Karachi, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the final decision from which constituencies of the National Assembly Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal will contest by-election will be taken today (Saturday).

It is pertinent to mention here that by-elections will be held in nine constituencies of Karachi. The MQM-P will finalize candidates for other seven constituencies today.

The nine constituencies where by-polls are scheduled include: NA-241 Korangi Karachi-III; NA-242 Karachi East-I; NA-243 Karachi East-II; NA-244 Karachi East-III; NA-247 Karachi South-II; NA-250 Karachi West-III; NA-252 Karachi West-V; NA-254 Karachi Central-II; and NA-256 Karachi Central-IV.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has earlier released the schedule for by-polls on 33 National Assembly seats vacated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNAs out of which nine constituencies are in Karachi. The ECP has decided to hold by-polls on 33 NA seats on March 16, for which nomination papers can be received from February 06 to 08.

