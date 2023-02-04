Another FIR to be filed against Sh Rashid in a Rawalpindi police station

An application has been filed in Sadiqabad Police Station for registration of FIR against AML chief.

04 February,2023 05:39 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Another FIR (First Information Report) will be filed against Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for using foul language against PPP leadership in a police station in Rawalpindi, Dunya News reported.

According to details, an application has been filed by a citizen named Toufeeq Rafiq Batt in the Sadiqabad Police Station in Rawalpindi for registration of an FIR against AML chief.

Toufeeq Rafiq Batt in his application said that Sheikh Rashid used foul language against PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, which caused outrage among the workers.

