Khar lands in Sri Lanka on two-day official visit

03 February,2023 10:23 pm

COLOMBO (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar arrived on Friday in Sri Lanka for a two-day official visit.

She was greeted by Sri Lankan State Minister for Tourism, Diana Gamage, High Commissioner of Pakistan Umar Farooq Burki in Colombo, and other officials.

During her visit, Ms Khar will attend Sri Lanka's 75th Independence Day celebration as a guest of honor, and meet with the Sri Lankan leadership and the foreign minister.

— Spokesperson MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) February 3, 2023