Sheikh Rashid faces yet another case registered in Murree

03 February,2023 01:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid's trouble increased as another case was registered against him on Thursday.

According to sources, the case against Sheikh Rashid was registered in Murree by investigation officer Ashiq Shah under sections 353, 186, 506/2 for interference in state affairs along with using foul language for police personnel and having possession of illegal arms.