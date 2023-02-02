Jafar Khan Mandokhel appointed PML-N Balochistan president

02 February,2023 11:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Jafar Khan Mandokhel as Balochistan’s party president.

Mr Mandokhel was appointed after consultation with Nawaz Sharif. He met PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Tanvir Hussain, and later the PM congratulated him on his appointment and hoped him to lead the party responsibly in the province.