Jafar Khan Mandokhel appointed PML-N Balochistan president

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Jafar Khan Mandokhel as Balochistan’s party president.

Mr Mandokhel was appointed after consultation with Nawaz Sharif. He met PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Tanvir Hussain, and later the PM congratulated him on his appointment and hoped him to lead the party responsibly in the province.

