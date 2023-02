Jawad Sohrab Malik notified as PM's special assistant

02 February,2023 09:31 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Jawad Sohrab Malik was on Thursday notified as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special assistant.

The notification released by the PM office stated that his portfolio would be equivalent to Minister of State.

Mr Malik is the chairman and CEO of the Sohrab Foundation, and he is the nephew of former Senate chairman Mian Muhammad Soomro.