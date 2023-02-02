Accountability court acquits Fawad Hassan Fawad in assets beyond income reference

02 February,2023 05:17 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The accountability court on Thursday, released Nawaz Sharif’s principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and others in the assets beyond income reference.

The accountability court of Lahore released Fawad Hassan Fawad, his wife, brother and Dr Anjum Hassan.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference of more than 4.56bn on Fawad Hassan Fawad and others and approved the release based on merit.