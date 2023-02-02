Qureshi deplores Sheikh Rashid's arrest
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned on Thursday Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid’s arrest.
Taking to Twitter, Mr Qureshi lamented that fascism was at its peak in the country. Mr Qureshi slammed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), claiming that the government was engaged in political vendetta against opponents.
Mr Qureshi stated that the masses had been rendered powerless and they would hold the rulers accountable.
