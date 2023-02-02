CSS exam essay sends social media into frenzy

KARACHI (Dunya News) - “Boys will be boys” was one of the topics in the English essay examination of the Central Superior Services (CSS) 2023 that took social media by storm on Wednesday as it became the top trend in Pakistan.

People took to social media after the exam ended, sharing how the out of the box topic made an appearance in the examination. Having mixed point of views, some of them supported the act while others called it impractical.

A twitter user supported the idea of bringing up a topic of discussion that is necessary to be heeded. “Boys will be boys is actually in favour of women if you look between the lines. It targets toxic masculinity and male privilege where women are mistreated and subjugated. Aim was to emancipate women in this. Competitive exam for a reason,” he added.

While the other fretted over the changing trends of examinations saying, “A meme material becomes a decisive topic in #CSS2023 essay. Welcome to 2023”

