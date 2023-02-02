Karachi's Pink Bus service offers free rides till Feb 7

Eight buses have been introduced so far.

02 February,2023 01:00 pm

KARACHI (Dunya news) - Sindh Mass Transit Authority had inaugurated Pink People’s Bus Service at Frere Hall on Wednesday.

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had also announced that women will be able to ride on the Pink Bus for free during its first seven-day operation in the city till Feb 7, without having to pay any fare.

Sohaib Shafiq, the project director of the Pink Bus Service said keeping the safety of women in mind there are cameras installed inside the bus, which also has women conductors.

Eight buses have been introduced so far that will operate on a single route from Model Colony, Malir to Tower via Sharea Faisal from 7am till 10pm. During peak hours in the morning and evening, the dedicated bus service will operate every 20 minutes and every hour during the rest of the day. It will best facilitate the college and university students and office-going women as the fare is only Rs50.

Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who was present at the inauguration ceremony, said it was an excellent initiative by the Sindh government. “Public transportation for women is very important in all big cities, particularly cities where women are encouraged to build careers. Today is an excellent day for the women of Karachi,” she added.

