4.3 magnitude earthquake shakes southwestern Pakistan

02 February,2023 10:27 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolted southwestern region of Pakistan on early Thursday.

Tremors were in Quetta, Lasbela and other cities of Balochistan where people came out of their houses out of fear. Meanwhile, no loss of life or property has so far been reported as of now.

The quake struck at a depth of 41 kilometres while its epicenter was 46 kilometers northwest from Bela.

On Jan 29, a 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit several parts of the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi. National Seismic Monitoring Centre said the earthquake had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North.

This is for the fourth time that earthquake hit the South Asian country since the start of 2023 as a 5.1 magnitude quake jolted southwestern Balochistan in wee hours of Jan 19. Tremors were felt in Harnai, Loralai and other nearby areas.

On Jan 13, an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.