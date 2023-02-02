PM Shehbaz to inaugurate K-3 Nuclear Power Plant during Karachi visit

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate K-3 Nuclear Power Plant during Karachi visit

02 February,2023 09:46 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the third unit (K-3) of the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) during his day-long official visit to the port city on Thursday.

The K-3 will be built with the Chinese partnership and it will take the total power generation from nuclear power plant in Karachi to 2200 megawatt.

The premier will also address the inauguration ceremony which will be attended by Chinese officials and others.

A day year, PM Shehbaz met a delegation of China National Nuclear Corporation in Islamabad where he vowed to further strengthen Pakistan's strategic partnership with China.

He said China is a time tested friend of Pakistan and strategic partnership between the two countries is ideal.

The premier said billions of dollars of Chinese investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a proof of strong bond between the two countries. He said different projects under CPEC helped significantly in controlling the electricity shortfall in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on China's investment in nuclear energy projects in Pakistan.