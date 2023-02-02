Sheikh Rashid says his life in danger

02 February,2023 06:53 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that his life was in danger, Dunya News reported.

Talking to media outside Poli Clinic Hospital, where he was taken by police for a medical test after his arrest, Sheikh Rashid hinted to file a contempt of court petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan as he was arrested by police despite the fact that a court granted him bail and ordered the inspector-general of police to appear before the court on February 6.

After the medical test, Sheikh Rashid was shifted to Secretariat Police Station, Islamabad. The AML chief is expected to be produced before a magistrate later in the day.

Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was taken into custody by police in Rawalpindi in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police have shifted Sheikh Rashid to Abpara Police Station after the arrest where an FIR (First Information Report) was registered against him on complaint of Raja Inayat Rehman, the vice president of PPP’s Rawalpindi division for accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting the assassination of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid also shared his picture on his Twitter account in which he can be seen sitting in the Abpara Police Station, Islamabad in a happy mood and smoking cigar.

Talking to media after the arrest, Sheikh Rashid said that hundreds of police officials barged into his house on in the wee hours of Thursday without any warrants and arrested him.

He also alleged that police have beaten his servants and broke the doors and windows of his house. He said that an FIR has also filed against him after arrest. He also alleged that interior minister Rana Sanaullah was behind his arrest.

