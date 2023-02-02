Governance, not the state has failed: Maleeha Lodhi

Maleeha Lodhi said dialogue should yield solutions to differences between the political parties.

02 February,2023 06:16 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former Pakistan's Ambassador at the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday said that state has not failed but it is governance which has failed in the country, Dunya News reported.

Maleeha Lodhi said that political parties should not go to court again and again and added that dialogue should yield solutions and concrete answers to differences between the political parties.

She said that Pakistan is currently facing numerous challenges and I have never seen such a situation in the country in my life. She said that political parties seek establishment intervention time and again but then also criticize it for political interference.

Dr Maleeha Lodhi said that currently Pakistan needs 11 billion dollars to overcome economic crisis. She said that there is a need for a cease fire between the political parties as Pakistan cannot afford any fight at this time.

