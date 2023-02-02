Sheikh Rashid taken to Poly Clinic Hospital for medical test

Sheikh Rashid said that police arrested him despite the fact that a court granted him bail.

02 February,2023 05:34 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was taken to Poly Clinic Hospital Rawalpindi by police from Abpara Police Station for medical test after he was arrested from his residence on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, police will present AML chief Sheikh Rashid before a magistrate in the morning to seek his remand in a case filed at the Abpara Police Station.

An FIR (First Information Report) was registered against him on complaint of Raja Inayat Rehman, the vice president of PPP’s Rawalpindi division, for accusing former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting the assassination of PTI chief Imran Khan.

Talking to media after his arrest by police in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said that hundreds of police officials barged into his house in the wee hours of Thursday without any warrants and arrested him.

Sheikh Rashid said that police forcibly hustled him into their vehicle and shifted me to Abpara Police Station. He said that police arrested him despite the fact that a court granted him bail and ordered the inspector-general of police to appear before the court on February 6.

He also alleged that police have beaten his servants and broke the doors and windows of his house. He said that an FIR has also filed against him after arrest. He also alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was behind his arrest.

Imran Khan strongly condemns Sheikh Rashid’s arrest

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday condemned the arrest of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Dunya News reported.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to strongly condemn AML chief arrest. "Strongly condemn arrest of Sh Rasheed.Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive Caretaker govt appt by totally discredited ECP," he said.

Imran Khan in is tweet also said: "Question is can Pak afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt?"

