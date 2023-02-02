Sh Rashid says truth will prevail; vows to stand by Imran Khan

Sheikh Rashid said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was behind his arrest.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday vowed to stand by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and said that truth will prevail at the end, Dunya News reported.

Talking to media after his arrest by police in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said that hundreds of police officials barged into his house in the wee hours of Thursday without any warrants and arrested him.

Sheikh Rashid said that police forcibly hustled him into their vehicle and shifted me to Abpara Police Station. He said that police arrested him despite the fact that a court granted him bail and ordered the inspector-general of police to appear before the court on February 6.

He also alleged that police have beaten his servants and broke the doors and windows of his house. He said that an FIR has also filed against him after arrest. He also alleged that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was behind his arrest.

