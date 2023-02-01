Marriyum holds Imran responsible for surge in terror attacks

01 February,2023 11:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday, accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan of being a “facilitator of terrorism.”

While reacting to Mr Khan’s speech, the information minister said “Imran Khan cannot act innocent after ruining Pakistan’s economy.”

She said that Imran Khan accepted, he wanted the Army Chief to be involved in politics. She added, “The ones who talked him into providing NROs were offered lifetime extension by the PTI Chief.”