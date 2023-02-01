Sindh CNG stations to remain closed for three days

01 February,2023 09:58 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Sui Southern Gas (pvt) Limited (SNGPL) on Wednesday announced three-day closure of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in Sindh effective from Feb 3.

The company said Re-liquefied natural gas (RLNG) stations would also not be able to provide gas to the consumers. The decision has been taken in order to ensure the availability of gas supply to domestic consumers. On the other hand, all general industries and Kepto power would also not be supplied with gas on Feb 5.

