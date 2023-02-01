UAE ambassador calls on Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Pakistan UAE ambassador calls on Ishaq Dar

UAE ambassador calls on Ishaq Dar

01 February,2023 09:43 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem AlZaabi on Wednesday called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The meeting underscored exchange of thoughts on historical and long-term relationship and promotion of economic ties between the two countries. The FM said Pakistan enjoyed trade relationship including on energy with the UAE and there was potential to boost the cooperation. The ambassador said the UAE was interested in increasing investment in Pakistan.

— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) February 1, 2023