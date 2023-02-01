Ahsan Iqbal sees digital PSDP important step towards transparency

Pakistan Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal sees digital PSDP important step towards transparency

Ahsan Iqbal sees digital PSDP important step towards transparency

01 February,2023 08:50 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday digital Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) would be an important step towards establishing digital Pakistan and ensuring transparency.

Speaking to a session on digital PSDP, he said Planning Commission performa PC-1 [a planning tool for the development and execution of any projects in the government departments] for every project carried out under the umbrella of the PSDP would be available on the commission’s website for inspection. “An accountability office is also being established in the ministry to curb corruption in the development budget”, he added. The whole nation, he said, needed to act as a team to get out of the present economic crisis.

He said the secret to the country’s economic progress lied in robust increase in exports. “The depletion in resources demand that every rupee should be spent carefully and we have to think where we want to see Pakistan heading to in 100 years”, he added. Economic progress, he said, was impossible without peace and stability.

Commenting on the news of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s relinquishing the PML-N. he said Mr Abbasi had issued clarification statement regarding leaving the party adding he would remain a part of the party. “Nawaz Sharif is the party’s leader and the party is firmly united”, he added. The division in the PML-N, he said, had been talk of the town for twenty years and those projecting division in the party would be disappointed.