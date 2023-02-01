Sanjrani suggests celebrating Senate golden jubilee with austerity

Pakistan Pakistan Sanjrani suggests celebrating Senate golden jubilee with austerity

Sanjrani suggests celebrating Senate golden jubilee with austerity

01 February,2023 08:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday, while presiding over a meeting of a committee regarding the Senate Golden Jubilee celebrations, suggested celebrating the golden jubilee of the Upper House with austerity amid the prevailing economic situation of the country, which was earlier decided to celebrate with great enthusiasm across the country.

He said that due to the current economic challenges and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas, it would be better to reduce the expenses of celebration by practicing austerity.

Sanjrani informed the committee that the completion of the Upper House's 50-year journey was a historic occasion, and the purpose of organising the Golden Jubilee celebrations was to highlight the historical and exemplary importance of the Upper House.

The parliamentary leaders agreed upon the suggestion of Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani that instead of the events to be organised at the provincial level, a short and dignified ceremony should be held only in the federal capital.

In this regard, a special session of the upper house would be called from March 15 to 17 at Parliament House. Islamabad, where ample time would be given to all the members of the Senate to present their views on the occasion.

Foreign guests and former members of the Senate will also be invited to the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The committee meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim, Senators Saleem Mandviwala, Azam Nazir Tarar, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Dilawar Khan and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.