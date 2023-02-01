SC demands record of cases closed following NAB amendment

Pakistan Pakistan SC demands record of cases closed following NAB amendment

SC demands record of cases closed following NAB amendment

01 February,2023 05:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court on Wednesday demanded the complete record of all National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases that were discarded after the amendment in the anti-corruption watchdog’s law.

The apex court ordered a detailed report when NAB was pleading before the court to cancel the bail of the accused in the corruption case. Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial said the court had yet to decide NAB’s amendment as they were challenged.

The Chief Justice then asked the anti-corruption body what had happened with the cases that became redundant after the amendment. To which the NAB said a reviewing committee had been established that sends cases to the relevant forum.

Responding to the NAB’s reply, the Chief Justice ordered a complete record of cases that were sent to other forums after amendment.

