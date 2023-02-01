IMF imposes stringent conditions on country: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Pakistan IMF imposes stringent conditions on country: Ahsan Iqbal

IMF imposes stringent conditions on country: Ahsan Iqbal

01 February,2023 05:40 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal claimed on Wednesday the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was imposing harshest conditions on the country.

Addressing an event, Mr Iqbal lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying, "Imran left no stone unturned to put the country’s economy at stake." Mr Iqbal vowed the coalition government was making all-out efforts to put the country’s economy on the right track.

Underscoring the importance of exports, Mr Iqbal said the exports could help the country to stop relying on other countries for economic assistance.

