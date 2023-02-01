IHC suspends notification of Sheikh Rashid's appearance in police station

01 February,2023 05:44 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday suspended the notice of the Aabpara police which demanded the Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid to appear in the police station.

Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri of the IHC announced the decision after the lawyer of Sheikh Rashid completed his arguments. The hearing was postponed till Monday.

Meanwhile, the court ordered the inspector general of Islamabad police to be present in the next hearing.

Later, Mr Rashid spoke to the media and said the court had suspended the notice and the police could not arrest him, while thanking his lawyer for defending his constitutional rights in the best possible manner.



