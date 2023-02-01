PM approves allowance for officials to end discrimination in salary

Pakistan Pakistan PM approves allowance for officials to end discrimination in salary

PM approves allowance for officials to end discrimination in salary

01 February,2023 04:52 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to give an allowance of 150 per cent to those government officials who were not receiving an executive allowance.

The PM also ordered equal perks to the officers of the federal secretariat while directing to end the unfair difference in salaries The allowance would be admissible to the officers from grade 17 to grade 22.

The PM office said the increase in the executive allowance would be applicable from January 1, 2023 and officers facing discrimination would get the needed relief.

The decision is made on the direction of the premier after consultation with the finance minister,” the PM office added.