Peshawar blast: US Centcom chief calls COAS Asim Munir for condolence

01 February,2023 10:59 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – US Centcom Commander Gen Michael "Erik" Kurilla called Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to express his condolence following a brazen attack in Peshawar that has so far claimed 100 lives.

A statement issued by the US Central Command on Twitter said: “Today, General Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, called Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff, General Asim Munir, to express his condolences to the people of Peshawar, Pakistan following Monday's terrorist attack”.

Today, General Kurilla, CENTCOM commander, called Pakistan's Chief of the Army Staff, General Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, to express his condolences to the people of Peshawar, Pakistan following Monday's terrorist attack. The leaders spoke about counterterrorism and border security. pic.twitter.com/9L87QwvvOR — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) January 31, 2023

The leaders spoke about counterterrorism and border security, it added.

On Monday, a suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines during Zuhr prayers. The blast was powerful enough that the roof of the worship place collapsed, stranding several people under the rubble.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday told the National Assembly that rescue operation had been completed. He confirmed that 100 people, including 97 police officials, were martyred in the attack while over 200 people are under treatment.

A day earlier, General Asim Munir on Tuesday chaired the 255th Corps Commanders’ Conference held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The forum paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Peshawar Police Line blast and vowed that perpetrators would be brought to exemplary justice.

On the occasion, the COAS emphasised that such immoral and cowardly acts couldn't shake the resolve of the nation but rather reinvigorate their determination to succeed in the ongoing war against terror with zero tolerance for any terrorist entity.

The army chief also directed all corps commanders to continue to focus on anti-terrorism operations in coordination with the intelligence and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) with renewed resolve till the time sustainable peace is established.