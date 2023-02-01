PM Shehbaz to preside over federal cabinet meeting

The cabinet will discuss an eight-point agenda during the meeting.

01 February,2023 05:23 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet meeting to be held today (Wednesday) in Islamabad to discuss economic and political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the federal cabinet meeting to be held at the Prime Minister’s office. The cabinet will discuss an eight-point agenda during the meeting.

According to the agenda, the Power Division will brief the cabinet on the implementation of the National Energy Conservation Plan. The meeting will be also brief on provision of low grade petrol for use in motorcycles and rickshaws.

The investment board s regulatory rules and guidelines will also be presented in the meeting while Islamabad Waste Management Plan will be submitted for cabinet’s approval.

The cabinet meeting will ratify the decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meetings held on January 17 and 25. The cabinet will also ratify the decisions of Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) meeting held on January 27.

