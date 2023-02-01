India supporting terrorists operating from Afghan soil: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said Govt would take all possible measures to revive economy and control terrorism.

01 February,2023 05:20 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that India is providing training to terrorists operating from Afghan soil.

Khawaja Asif said that Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) groups have been found operating from Afghan bordering areas.

He said that some TTP groups have reunited and carrying out attacks on police check posts inside Pakistan from Afghan territory. We are suffering from weak policies of Imran’s regime, he said. The minister said that Pakistan is passing through difficult economic stages due to tough agreements made with IMF by PTI leaders.

Khawaja Asif said that wave of terrorism had surfaced because Imran Khan could not formulate a clear-cut policy for handling security matters.

Talking about TTP groups training, he said with extended support from India, TTP groups pose a threat to peace. We had fought war on terrorism successfully and restored peace in troubled areas, he said adding that the government would take all possible measures to revive economy and control terrorism.

