CTD arrests terrorist of banned outfit in Multan

The arrested terrorist has been shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.

01 February,2023 05:18 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested one alleged terrorist associated with a banned outfit during an operation in Multan, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, the Counter-Terrorism Department conducted an operation intelligence report in Multan and arrested a terrorist belonging to banned Daesh also known as ISIS.

The spokesperson further informed that the arrested terrorist has been identified as Ismail Khalil. The CTD personnel also recovered two hand grenades, a pistol, bullets and flag of banned outfit from his possession. The arrested terrorist has been shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.


