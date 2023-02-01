Musadiq for political consensus to weed out terrorism

01 February,2023 05:16 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Tuesday asked the political parties to evolve a uniform policy to crush the menace of terrorism.

Musadiq Malik said that we strongly condemn terrorist attack in the Police Line area of Peshawar on Monday that killed more than 100 innocent people including police officials.

The Minister said a comprehensive policy is needed to tackle all challenges faced by the country.

