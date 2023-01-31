Peshawar bomb blast separates friends who remain with each other from school till martyrdom

31 January,2023

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The recent incident of the Peshawar mosque blast claimed the lives of two constables who supported each other through thick and thin and remained with each other from school until the moment they left this mortal world.

Ibn-e-Amin and Iftikhar became friends in the class one. Ibn-e-Amin joined the police while Iftikhar got his job in the Wapda. However, not able to bear the separation of a friend, the other friend also joined the police department and both never left each other till their martyrdom.

Their relatives said the martyrdom of both friends was indeed a moment of pride for both families. Before the elder brother of iftikhar also laid his life for the country. The friends of both martyred also attended the funeral ceremony and they remember them in great words.

