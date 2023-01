President Alvi calls joint sitting of parliament on Feb 8

Pakistan Pakistan President Alvi calls joint sitting of parliament on Feb 8

President Alvi calls joint sitting of parliament on Feb 8

31 January,2023 06:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday summoned a joint meeting of the parliament on February 8.

According to the National Assembly Secretariat, a joint meeting of the parliament was called under article 54, section 1 of the constitution.

Dr Arif Alvi will preside over the joint meeting at 3 pm on Wednesday.