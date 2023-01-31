Interim CM denotifies former CM's camp office

31 January,2023 06:08 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Interim Prime Minister (PM) Mohsin Raza Baqvi denotified former CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s camp office.

The Interim CM closed down the camp office because it was being run on government expenses, the former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi, had named his party office on Davis Road as the camp office.

As per the caretaker CM’s orders, the additional chief secretary released a notification to de-seal the camp office.