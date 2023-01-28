Pakistani forces bust major network of terrorists after Jamrud suicide attack

Pakistani forces bust major network of terrorists after Jamrud suicide attack

28 January,2023 12:06 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Security forces have bust a network of terrorists and their facilitators days after three people, including Khasadar force personnel, were killed and several others injured in a suicide attack in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district.

The intelligence-based operations were launched on the basis of information found during an investigation into the Jan 19 suicide attack on the Takhta Baig checkpost in Jamrud. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which withdrew from ceasefire agreement with Pakistan in November last, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

During the investigation, security forces conducted forensic examination of bullet shells and sample of bodies found from the crime scene. They also analysed CCTV footage and completed geo-fencing of the area. On Jan 21, it surfaced that a TTP member, Umar, was involved in the terrorist attack and he was was facilitated by Satana Jan, a resident of Jamrud.

On Jan 23, forces arrested two suspects Farmanullah and Abdul Qayyum who were in contact with the attacker in an intelligence-based operation when Satana Jan was also killed.

On Jan 27, an operation was conducted after receiving reports of the presence of three suspects and apprehended Fazal Amin, Mohammad Amir and Hammadullah. The forces also arrested two Afghan nationals in the action.

A suspect named Fazal Ahmed, during interrogation, revealed that the suicide bomber involved in Jamrud incident was an Afghan national and he was brought to Pakistan by Satana Jan, who alos provided him weapon and suicide vest.

Fazal Ahmed took photos of Tekh Baig checkpost before the attack from his mobile phone. It was found that Satana Jan was leading the TTP’ South Waziristan wing. He was using four houses as hideouts where terrorists were also facilitated.