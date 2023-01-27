Maryam Nawaz departs for Lahore

PML-N senior vice-president will be received by supporters warmly

27 January,2023 06:24 am

LONDON (Dunya News) - Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has departed for Pakistan from London.

Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Supremo and former prime minister, wished Maryam Nawaz goodbye from Avenfield House London.

Maryam Nawaz s flight from Dubai will land in Lahore at 3 pm on Saturday where party officials and supporters will greet her warmly.

On the other hand, PML-N leader and Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb provided information on the party s senior vice president s travel plans from London to Pakistan in a tweet on the social networking site Twitter.

Aurangzeb tweeted, “Maryam Nawaz has departed London. Insha Allah, Maryam Nawaz will arrive in Lahore on January 28 at 3:05 pm on a Saturday.”