Hazardous gas leakage causes 16 fatalities in Keamari

Pakistan Pakistan Hazardous gas leakage causes 16 fatalities in Keamari

Three factories sealed, four workers arrested, smoke and chemicals being looked into, DC Keamari

27 January,2023 03:10 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Alleged hazardous gas leakage has caused at least 16 fatalities in the Keamari Town of Karachi in one month.

The victims were residents of Machhar Colony in Ali Mohammad Goth.

The district administration acted after learning about the incident by sealing three factories and detaining four people, according to the Sindh Health Department.

The provincial health department confirmed the deaths and stated that it had occurred between January 10 and January 25. Among the deceased were men and women between the ages of 18 and 50.

The burial of the country has taken place while the post mortem of the bodies could not be done.

Deputy Commissioner Keamari told Dunya News that three factories have been sealed while four workers had been arrested. He told that the smoke and chemicals were being looked into.