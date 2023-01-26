Maryam Nawaz to leave for Pakistan on Thursday ahead of Punjab, KP elections

Maryam Nawaz to leave for Pakistan on Thursday ahead of Punjab, KP elections

26 January,2023 10:05 am

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif would leave London today (Thursday) for Pakistan as political temperatures in the country rise ahead of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The daughter of former prime minster Nawaz Sharif, who dashed off to London in October last after the Lahore High Court ordered the return of her passport seized in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, is expected to reorginise the party as she holds the post of the chief organiser.

Ms Sharif is expected to reach Lahore on Jan 28 as she would make one-day stopover in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before heading to Pakistan.

A large number of PML-N leaders and workers are expected to welcome Maryam Nawaz at the airport as they have started preparations to receive her.

Sources said the PML-N bigwig would announce a political action plan at a press conference upon her return, while the provincial leadership would be with her during the organisational tours.