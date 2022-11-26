Two killed in road mishap in Shikarpur

26 November,2022 05:00 am

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor in Shikarpur on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Zarkhel Link Road in the jurisdiction of Sultan Kot Police Station in Shikarpur where a tractor hit a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Civil Hospital. Police sources said that the driver of the tractor managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

