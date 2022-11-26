Imran Khan due in Rawalpindi to rejoin long march

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan due in Rawalpindi to rejoin long march

PTI chief Imran Khan will reach Rawalpindi on a helicopter from Lahore.

26 November,2022 03:48 am

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former prime minister Imran Khan will join his workers and long march participants in Rawalpindi today (Saturday) where he will hold a public meeting at the Murree Road, Dunya News reported.

Imran Khan will reach Rawalpindi on a helicopter from Lahore which will land at the ground of Agriculture University Rawalpindi.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi administration and the police on Friday barred Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to set up stage for the long march near Faizabad. However, police officials allowed the PTI to set up the main stage for the public meeting at the Sixth Road.

The Rawalpindi administration has made foolproof security arrangements for the PTI public meeting. Over 8,000 police officials will be deployed for security of the PTI workers and leaders during the public gathering.

- PTI gets conditional permission for public rally -

The deputy commission of Rawalpindi has granted conditional permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a power shows against the government in Rawalpindi.

Earlier this month, PTI Chairman Imran Khan halted his party’s “Haqeeqi Azadi march” towards Islamabad until 26 as he aims at putting pressure on the government for fresh elections in the country.

The notification, which lists 56 conditions for holding the rally, said that the PTI is allowed to stage a public gathering in the Faizabad area of Rawalpindi.

The DC said that the Faizabad should be vacated on the night of November 26 as the England team is set to reach Rawalpindi for the three-match Test series against Pakistan.

The Imran Khan-led party has been directed to use the prescribed routes for the rally, while the PTI chief has been barred from using sunroof car before and after the public gathering.

As per the notification, Imran Khan has been asked to use bullet-proof stage while addressing the gathering in Rawalpindi.

It has also barred the PTI workers and supporters from staying in the Allama Iqbal Park.

Saying the jalsa administration will be responsible for any loss of life during the gathering, the notification said that the use of drone cameras will not be allowed.

- Will continue to mount pressure on govt till elections: Imran -

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his party will continue to mount pressure on the incumbent government till elections.

Speaking during an interview ahead of the PTI’s power show, the PTI chief said, “I am making my way to Rawalpindi for the nation’s sake. My nation will make its way to join the PTI power show, merely for me". He highlighted the quality of the Army Chief, saying that no Army Chief could stand against the interest of his own institution.

Lashing out at the incumbent government – rulers and allies – Imran Khan said that they [rulers] made the matter of the Army Chief as ‘controversial’. He questioned, "Can Shehbaz was capable of selecting the Army Chief", Imran added that Shehbaz Sharif – before becoming premier – was about to be convicted. Berating the PML-N supremo and former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, Imran said that he [Nawaz] is an absconder.

Continuing to take a swipe at the coalition government, the PTI chief said, "For seven months, we were subjected to the torture. If we are against some people, it doesn’t mean that we are opposing – any of the – entire institutions as ‘good and bad people’ exist in every segment. "In the same way, if I remove somebody with a bad reputation from the party, this will pave the way for the party to improve."

Highlighting the significance of meritocracy, the former premier [Imran] said that with the existence of meritocracy, the institutions will be ‘robust’.

- Talks will held only on elections -

Giving his clear-cut views over holding talks with the rulers of the incumbent government, Imran reiterated that talks would only be held over the matter of elections.

- Elections will take place despite opponents’ resistance -

Imran Khan said that whatever tactics his opponents use to delay elections, elections will take place now – not be delayed until after October – adding that whenever the elections will take place, they [rulers and allies of the incumbent government] will merely have to face defeat.

